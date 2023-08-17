Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of DKS traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.98. 663,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

