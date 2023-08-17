Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 47,943 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $97.40. 544,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

