Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 92,712 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $202,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,806,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 670.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 215,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 187,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 45.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 735,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 230,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.13. 1,009,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

