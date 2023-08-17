Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $21.14 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,137,000. AES accounts for 1.4% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AESC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AES by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at $8,951,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $9,557,000.

NYSE:AESC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.37. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $71.23 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th.

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

