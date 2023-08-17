Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 120,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,649,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,085,000 after purchasing an additional 798,917 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 300,108 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.1 %

MNST stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 1,539,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,441. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,740. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.