Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 30,773 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.34. The company had a trading volume of 170,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

