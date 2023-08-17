Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $11.24 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.34. 3,263,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,702. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

