Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

