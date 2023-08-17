Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEHC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.57.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $601,159,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

