Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target to $25.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of HE traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. 33,261,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,148. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 535.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,702 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.