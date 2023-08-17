Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

