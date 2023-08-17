Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $84.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.