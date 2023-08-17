Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $92.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.
Welltower Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading
