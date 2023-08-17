Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 5.5 %

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$6.93 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$10.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

