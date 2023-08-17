Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Acquires $18,810.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $18,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

WLKP opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $787.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

