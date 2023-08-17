Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

NYSE WHG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. 2,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a P/E ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

