Whirlpool Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $16.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $135.97 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

