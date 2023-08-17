WhiteBIT Token Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $343.84 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00019934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is a digital asset of WhiteBIT, a European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin boasting 3 million users globally. The token, part of a 400 million total supply, half of which are treasury tokens, serves to integrate the WhiteBIT exchange ecosystem with other related projects.

WBT offers benefits to holders who either simply own the tokens or block them in Holding. Owners keeping WBT in their Main balance can achieve up to 90% off taker fees and up to 100% off maker trading fees. Blocking WBT in Holding yields perks like increased referral shares, a unique maker fee structure bypassing standard fees, free withdrawals of ERC-20 tokens and ETH, and free Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks.

WBT finds use in trading contests, airdrops, and other activities as a rewards instrument. The token aims to facilitate efficient platform usage and bestowing privileges like lowered trading fees, higher referral rates, free AML checks, and free ERC-20/ETH withdrawals.”

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

