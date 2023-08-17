Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.99. 409,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,995. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of C$873.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.3003492 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Vineeta Maguire bought 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
