William Blair Comments on The Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHW opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

