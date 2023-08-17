William Pate Sells 115,099 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

