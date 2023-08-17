William W. Burke Sells 1,500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ATGE stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
