WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.46 and last traded at $50.46. 3,198,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,911,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter valued at $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

