WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGRE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.67. 9,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.