WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.59

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.59 and traded as high as $47.22. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 180,364 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,628,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 65.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

