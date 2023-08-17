WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.72. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.87.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.
