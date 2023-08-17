Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Wolfspeed updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.75)-$(0.60) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.75–$0.60 EPS.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 19.6 %

Shares of WOLF traded down $10.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,813. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 111.6% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

