Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $44.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.53.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $76,258,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $51,700,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

