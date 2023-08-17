World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Shares of WWE opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after buying an additional 404,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $43,828,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 44.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,585,000 after acquiring an additional 403,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,656,000. Finally, Avala Global LP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 223.5% during the first quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 561,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 387,832 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

