Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $225.50 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $539.15 million and approximately $103.56 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $225.50 or 0.00805434 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,390,915 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

