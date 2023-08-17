Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Hits $0.0220

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $50.22 million and approximately $88.45 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02203517 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

