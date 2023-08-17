Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

WH traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 836,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,597. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.