Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 241.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.59. 184,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

