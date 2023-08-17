Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

XENE opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

