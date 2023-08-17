Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Purchases $99,249.60 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Grabowski acquired 4,640 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,249.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,245.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of XPOF opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 248,593 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 122.7% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

