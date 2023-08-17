XYO (XYO) Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $42.50 million and $1.74 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00338285 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $467,915.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

