Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YMAB. Bank of America increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Shares of YMAB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 84,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

