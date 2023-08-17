Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CEO Darren Hawkins Sells 331,751 Shares

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) CEO Darren Hawkins sold 331,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $517,531.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yellow Stock Performance

Shares of YELL opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yellow by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 510,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yellow by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 428,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its stake in Yellow by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 979,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 394,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

