Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

