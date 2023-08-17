Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YTEN
Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yield10 Bioscience
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.