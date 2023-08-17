Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) is one of 74 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Yoshiharu Global to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16% Yoshiharu Global Competitors 1.49% -9.48% 2.36%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global Competitors 515 4384 5698 271 2.53

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yoshiharu Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Yoshiharu Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yoshiharu Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million -$3.49 million -1.07 Yoshiharu Global Competitors $2.07 billion $183.96 million 48.89

Yoshiharu Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yoshiharu Global rivals beat Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

