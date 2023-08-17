Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

YUM stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

