Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Yum China by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

