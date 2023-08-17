Zacks Research Comments on Murphy USA Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $20.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.77 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.60.

Read Our Latest Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $317.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.02. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $323.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,152,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.