Zacks Research Weighs in on Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $10.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.03. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $37.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $222.24 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.79.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

