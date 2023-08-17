Zacks Research Weighs in on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $235.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $238.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after purchasing an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,057. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

