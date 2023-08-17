Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Head-To-Head Survey

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Emissions Solutions $102.99 million 0.64 -$8.92 million ($0.83) -2.41 Zentek $50,000.00 2,846.56 -$10.90 million ($0.08) -17.88

Advanced Emissions Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Emissions Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

34.1% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Emissions Solutions and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Emissions Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Zentek.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Emissions Solutions -20.33% -13.61% -10.09% Zentek N/A -44.21% -40.06%

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Zentek on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

