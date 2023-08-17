Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 122,457 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.16. 1,149,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,772. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

