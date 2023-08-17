Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $83.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.63 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $444,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,678. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,352,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

