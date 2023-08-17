Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Boosted by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,323,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $140.13 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,106 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

