Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Holdings Cut by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Zumiez accounts for 2.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zumiez by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,486 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,761 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Zumiez by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 214,199 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks bought 74,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,800.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,647,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks purchased 74,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,545.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 89,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,850. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 36,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,073. The company has a market cap of $365.34 million, a PE ratio of 119.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

